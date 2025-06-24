Keystone Financial Services Invests $270,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,798,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

