L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Boosted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

LHX opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day moving average is $218.46. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.