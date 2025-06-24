Ledyard National Bank Purchases 37,501 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

