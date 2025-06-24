Keystone Financial Services Makes New $219,000 Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,296,000. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,989,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DCOR stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

