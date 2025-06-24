BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,458.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 18.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.