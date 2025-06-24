Ledyard National Bank Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,583,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,413,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DFAE opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.