Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – June 21st

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oscar Health, D-Wave Quantum, Oklo, CarMax, Marathon Digital, and American Airlines Group are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between large-cap and small-cap equities, offering a blend of growth potential and relative stability. Mid-caps tend to deliver higher returns than large-caps while carrying less volatility than small-caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 192,490,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,990,182. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

NYSE:OSCR traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 70,491,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,472. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 55,673,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,626,035. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 14,959,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,982,662. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.58.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. 12,454,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,585. CarMax has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 49,423,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,179,556. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 6.61.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 58,274,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,389,205. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

