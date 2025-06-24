BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUA. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,110,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 273,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,004,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 124,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,152,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 106,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

