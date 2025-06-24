GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,728 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.