Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,829,438.50. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $333,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,498,256.16. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,237. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 595.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

