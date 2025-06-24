Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE:GWRE opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 595.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.14.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.