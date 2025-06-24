Acorn Energy (ACFN) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Acorn Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn Energy 56.00% 78.08% 28.31% Acorn Energy Competitors -154.13% -93.81% -8.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acorn Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn Energy $10.99 million $6.29 million 6.55 Acorn Energy Competitors $3.67 billion $266.04 million 2.57

Acorn Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acorn Energy. Acorn Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acorn Energy has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.2% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Acorn Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acorn Energy beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring and control products for cathodic protection systems utilized in gas pipelines for gas utilities market and pipeline operators. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

