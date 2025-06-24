Spirepoint Private Client LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.