Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases New Stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

