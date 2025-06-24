Best Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 21st

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, and Kraft Heinz are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the hospitality industry’s performance, which is driven by travel demand, occupancy rates, and average daily room rates. Their value tends to fluctuate with economic cycles, tourism trends, and key operational metrics like RevPAR (revenue per available room). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $17.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,304.03. The company had a trading volume of 441,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,180.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,947.25. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.54. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,837,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

