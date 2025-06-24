Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF comprises about 0.6% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JMHI opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.