Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.06. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 173,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Siebert Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

