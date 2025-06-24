Embree Financial Group Sells 128 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $179.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $181.65.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

