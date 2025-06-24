Embree Financial Group Acquires 62 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after buying an additional 1,553,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,890 shares of company stock worth $27,003,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $494.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

