Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) Shares Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group grew its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 211.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,424 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSEA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.87. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

