Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $291.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.62. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $191.59 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.