Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.76 ($7.88) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.93). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 519.50 ($7.03), with a volume of 872,884 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.82) to GBX 610 ($8.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 555.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 581.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 EPS for the current year.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nick Hampton acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £17,999.82 ($24,370.19). Also, insider Sarah Kuijlaars acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.61) per share, for a total transaction of £84,300 ($114,134.85). 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

