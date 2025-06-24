Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.98 and traded as low as C$5.99. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 156,013 shares.

FSZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Fiera Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Luca Emilio Pontillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total transaction of C$58,898.00. Also, Director Guy Masson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,148.00. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

