CAE (NYSE:CAE) vs. BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Head to Head Contrast

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CAE and BWX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 7 4 1 2.50 BWX Technologies 1 1 8 1 2.82

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. BWX Technologies has a consensus target price of $129.84, suggesting a potential downside of 8.79%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than BWX Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 8.55% 8.17% 3.58% BWX Technologies 10.39% 30.26% 10.95%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CAE and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CAE has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAE and BWX Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $3.28 billion 2.56 $291.29 million $0.90 29.17 BWX Technologies $2.70 billion 4.81 $281.94 million $3.14 45.34

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than BWX Technologies. CAE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats CAE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment operates as a training and simulation provider that delivers platform-independent solutions to enable and enhance force readiness and security for defense forces, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; down blend government stockpiles of uranium; receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; and supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories, as well as components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. This segment also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, and related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; provides in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and manufactures medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

