Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 50,080 shares trading hands.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 5.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

