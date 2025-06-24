Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Stellar AfricaGold

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.