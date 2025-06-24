Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About Stellar AfricaGold
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
