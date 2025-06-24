Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.84. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 229,305 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on E. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$2.58 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on E

Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1%

Enterprise Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.