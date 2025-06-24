Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.52 and traded as low as $14.74. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 39,613 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
