Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.52 and traded as low as $14.74. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 39,613 shares trading hands.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

About Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

