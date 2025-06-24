Insider Selling: LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $58,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,424,476.25. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $54,075.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $55,912.50.

On Thursday, May 1st, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $54,285.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

LendingClub Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:LC opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. LendingClub Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in LendingClub by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 32,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

