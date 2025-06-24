Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $781.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $4,658,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

