Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:HWM opened at $175.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $177.25. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

