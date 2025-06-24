Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $9.64. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 56,310 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.44%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.