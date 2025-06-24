Anthony S. Ackil Purchases 14,910 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) Director Anthony S. Ackil bought 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $74,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,124.06. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.18.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $392.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. CL King raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
