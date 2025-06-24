Anthony S. Ackil Purchases 14,910 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) Director Anthony S. Ackil bought 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $74,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,124.06. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $392.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. CL King raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRGB

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.