Richard J. Hawkins Purchases 48,225 Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Hawkins purchased 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,379.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,550.64. This represents a 71.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Savara stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Savara Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $373.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Savara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 365,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,599 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Savara by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 927,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

