The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $123.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $90.61 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after buying an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after purchasing an additional 936,718 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,724,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

