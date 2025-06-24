Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,731 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Erasca during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Erasca by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price target on Erasca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of ERAS opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

