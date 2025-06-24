Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.59 and traded as low as $101.06. Lennar shares last traded at $105.53, with a volume of 49,169 shares traded.

Lennar Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.06). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

