Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,099 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,705,000 after acquiring an additional 838,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,368.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 279,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 260,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,907,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.62, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.