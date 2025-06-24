Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Director David Michael Goldberg Sells 10,700 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $113,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,206.75. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Serve Robotics Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $584.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.