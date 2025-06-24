Financial Review: Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) & First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Susquehanna Bancshares and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Susquehanna Bancshares.

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and First Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Bancshares $276.99 million 3.81 $77.19 million $2.44 13.83

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Bancshares 18.40% 8.29% 1.02%

Summary

First Bancshares beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes, construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers online internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant services, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates full-service banking and financial service offices, motor bank facility, and loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

