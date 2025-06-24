Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,265,000 after buying an additional 1,099,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

