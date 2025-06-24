Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 7,282 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

