Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

