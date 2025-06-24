3,094 Shares in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,458.49. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

