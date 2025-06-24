FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

FibroGen Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($4.75). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 605,572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 441,083 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

