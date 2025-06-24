American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

American Superconductor Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $32.42 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 216.13 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $244,663.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,264,080.54. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $151,001.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,403.56. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,531. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,287,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after buying an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 942,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 143,936 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

