Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America raised their target price on Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $51.77 on Friday. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,697.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,944 shares of company stock worth $1,510,158 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Concentrix by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

