Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTWO
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.4%
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $241.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $242.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.01.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.