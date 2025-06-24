Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $241.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $242.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

