Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.97 and a beta of -1.06.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,557,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,261,000 after purchasing an additional 724,040 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 695,843 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $13,407,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.