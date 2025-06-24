Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

HWKN has been the topic of several other reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

