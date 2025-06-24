The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.31.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4%

In related news, Director Ana Arsov purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$94.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,470.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$1,606,718.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,666.20. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,154 shares of company stock worth $2,567,191 and have sold 81,612 shares worth $7,748,610. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD opened at C$97.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$98.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.